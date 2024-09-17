In a day, the average person encounters between 4,000 and 10,000 branded messages—slogans, graphics, ads and artwork—each designed to establish a connection and elicit a response. Many of these strategies produce an explicit result, while others have a more implicit impact—one that’s often overlooked by business owners: signage. While it may not seem as glamorous as digital marketing, eye-catching signage can be just as effective in bringing in customers and boosting sales.

As such, it’s crucial for businesses to consider their external signage as part of a comprehensive branding strategy. Whether you’re a local shop, restaurant, salon or gym, catching the attention of passersby can be a challenge. But by using the right combination of creativity, innovation and strategic location, you can create a business signage solution that will elevate your brand and deliver measurable results.

Choosing the right type of business sign for your business is key. Depending on the nature of your business, you may need to convey essential information, promotions, announcements and more. Using a variety of eye-catching business signs can help you accomplish all of this, from displaying daily specials to your restaurant to attracting window shoppers and commuters on their lunch break to your retail store.

Some of the most creative and eye-catching business signs are created using unique materials like reclaimed wood, metal and more. By choosing a material that reflects the identity of your brand, you can create an engaging and memorable signage solution that stands out from the competition. Moreover, by choosing the right type of color for your business sign, you can further add to its overall appeal.

A backlit sign is a great way to ensure your business’s message is visible to people even in gloomy weather or after dark. It’s also a fantastic option for businesses that operate in busy intersections or at high traffic areas, as it will attract the attention of commuters and passersby.

Another type of business sign that is highly effective at capturing the attention of passersby is the blade sign. Typically mounted on a pole, these signs are perfect for showcasing a variety of messages to your audience—from offering daily deals at restaurants to promoting sales and promotions at retail stores.

Whether you’re hosting a music festival, community event or charity golf tournament, an outdoor sign is a great way to publicize the occasion and attract potential attendees. When designing your event’s signage, be sure to include your logo prominently and any sponsors’ logos as well. This will not only add a professional touch but also help your guests easily identify your brand.

If you’re interested in improving the visibility of your retail or restaurant store with a new signage strategy, contact a sign company today to get started. A team of experts will work with you to come up with a creative, eye-catching and effective signage solution. We offer custom signage that reflects your brand and helps to differentiate you from competitors. Plus, they offer a variety of installation and maintenance options to ensure your business is well-branded and visible at all times.