A child support lawyer is a family law attorney that helps families determine their parental obligations in regard to their children. They help parents file the proper forms and reach an agreement with their former spouses about child support payments. The lawyers also work with the courts to set the amount of the payments and to enforce existing court orders. The attorneys can handle various family law cases, including divorce, adoption, and custody issues.

The best Child Support Attorney in Knoxville can help you get the money you need to take care of your children after a divorce or break-up. Their services will make sure that your former spouse is paying you enough to cover the expenses of raising your kids, including their school tuition, medical bills, and housing costs. If the other parent is not paying child support, they can be subject to a variety of legal actions from the State of Tennessee.

You need a Knoxville child support attorney that is experienced in handling various cases and can guide you through the process. They will be familiar with the Tennessee guidelines that dictate the amount of monetary support you should receive. This is based on the incomes of both parents and the number of children you have together. It also depends on whether you have joint or sole custody of the children.

When you are looking for the best child support lawyer in Knoxville, you should consider their experience and how long they have been practicing. You should also check their reputation in the community and whether they are certified by the Tennessee Bar Association. You should also look for an attorney that works with a large firm and has extensive experience in family law.

Norwood Law Office serves clients in Knoxville and the surrounding areas. The practice handles a range of family and juvenile law matters, including child support, custody, and visitation rights. It can also assist in cases involving personal injury, nursing home abuse, workers’ compensation, and wrongful death.

The Law Offices of Lisa Collins Werner provides counsel and representation for individuals and couples. Its team of lawyers has expertise in family law and focuses on matters such as divorce, property division, and child support. The firm represents clients in private negotiations and jury trials about sole, joint, and shared custody of their children. It can also help them obtain compensation for their injuries from car accidents.

M.Pienkowski provides legal advice to clients in Knoxville and other nearby areas. He works with parents to present their circumstances during the determination of child support obligations and assists in enforcing child support obligations. He has been in practice for more than 40 years and is a U.S. Army veteran.

The Law Offices of Biloski & Miller serves clients in Knoxville and the surrounding area. Its lawyers represent divorced clients in contested and uncontested divorce cases, as well as child support disputes. They can also assist in other legal issues, such as estate planning and criminal law.