If you’re going through a divorce or separation and need help determining what child support you should receive or pay, an experienced Orlando family lawyer can guide you. Florida law establishes a formula for calculating child support payments, and the court can order that either or both parents must submit affidavits regarding their expenses and income. This includes earnings, bonuses, commissions, overtime, overtime pay, pension or annuity payments, alimony, disability benefits and more. The law also allows a judge to impute income to a party who intentionally avoids working in order to lower their child support obligation. An experienced Orlando family attorney can proactively collect and analyze all the necessary evidence to ensure that your child support determination is as accurate as possible. Click here to contact the #1 Family Law Attorney in Orlando, Florida.

The Law Offices of Erin Morse is a family law practice that assists clients with child support issues in Orlando. The firm helps both custodial and noncustodial parents work out agreements laying out their shared responsibilities, and it helps clients with modification proceedings when circumstances change. The firm’s child custody and paternity lawyers have more than 30 years of combined experience.

Wade P. Luther, PA, handles divorce and family law cases for individuals in the greater Orlando area. It helps clients obtain a fair calculation of child support that addresses the needs and financial future of their children. It works closely with clients to review their incomes and expenses and prepares detailed affidavits. It has experience in domestic violence matters and has handled countless cases involving property division and custody disputes.

Hiring a Child Support Attorney in Orlando

The well-being of your children is a top priority of the courts, and the state takes the failure to pay child support very seriously. The Virga Law Firm can work to enforce existing child support orders, and it advocates for the lowest amount possible in post-divorce modifications. It is a small firm that offers personalized service and flexible scheduling for consultations.

The Firm of Veliz Katz Law handles child support cases in central Florida. It helps both custodial and noncustodial parties reach an agreement or petition the court for a fair and equitable child support arrangement. It helps parents modify existing agreements when their financial circumstances have significantly changed. Its managing partner has more than 50 years of legal experience and volunteers with the Legal Aid Society as a guardian ad litem for children. It is a member of the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals and the Central Florida Association for Women Lawyers. Its attorneys handle a variety of other family law matters, including spousal and alimony. They can assist with mediation, arbitration and other dispute resolution techniques. They can also help with restraining orders and other issues related to domestic violence and abuse. Clients can contact the firm for a free initial consultation. Its phone number is 407-905-0954. Its website features a blog and FAQ page. It accepts credit cards and offers a payment plan for prospective clients.