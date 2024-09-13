Vehicle wrapping is a cost-effective, high-impact marketing tool that can boost brand awareness and attract new customers. However, designing and installing wraps requires careful consideration to ensure they are effective. Many mistakes can be made during this process, from selecting a design that doesn’t resonate with your audience to using too much or too little vinyl. Thankfully, these common mistakes can be avoided to create a wrap that is both visually appealing and functional.

According to Vehicle Wrapping Long Island, Developing a wrap that is clear and easily readable is crucial. People who see the wrap will be in motion for most of the time, so you need to make sure that your message is conveyed within seconds. The best way to do this is by keeping your designs simple and ensuring that all elements are visible at a glance. In addition, it is a good idea to use fonts that are clear and easy to read.

A vehicle wrap should be a representation of your business, so it is important to include your company’s logo and contact details. Including your address, website, social media handles, and email address will help to promote your business and increase visibility. If you are unsure about where to include this information, consider reviewing a brand implementation checklist to make the most of your wrap.

When choosing a color for your wrap, it is essential to select one that will appeal to your audience. Bright colors, such as red and yellow, are high-impact options, while neutral colors like grey and white are more subtle. It is also important to keep in mind that a vehicle wrap will eventually get dirty, so you should choose a color that can withstand scuffs and scratches.

Another common mistake that can be made is to include too little or too much text on the wrap. This can be distracting and may confuse the viewer. Additionally, if the wrap contains too much text, it will be difficult to read when the vehicle is in motion.

If you are unsure about how much text or images to use, it is a good idea to provide the client with a mock-up of their design. This will allow them to visualize how the final product will look and manage their expectations. Mock-ups can be created by dropping the design onto photos of vehicles or a drawing of the vehicle’s exterior.

It is also a good idea to have the client sign off on the mock-up before submitting it to the vehicle wrap printer. This will prevent any future issues with the final product.

Lastly, it is a good idea to add extra bleed to the template file. This will make it easier to print the graphics and will help the design grip the vehicle. If you are unsure about how to do this, you can check out this vehicle wrap tutorial for some helpful tips.

Developing a vehicle wrap requires a great deal of planning and research. However, the effort will be worth it once you have an impactful advertising tool that can bring in new business and build your company’s reputation. Avoid the most common mistakes when creating a wrap, and you will have a successful, eye-catching advertisement.