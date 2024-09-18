Everyone who is involved in the divorce procedure frequently experiences emotional exhaustion. A family lawyer can assist you in minimizing tension and guaranteeing the protection of your rights during the process. A Chicago divorce attorney in Illinois can assist you in identifying a solution that is suitable for your family, whether you are seeking custody of your children, an equitable division of assets, or spousal support.

Begin your quest for the most exceptional family lawyers in Chicago by conducting a thorough examination of reputable law firms and attorneys who have received favorable client reviews. After you have reduced your choices, arrange initial consultations with a few family lawyers to gain an understanding of their approach and experience. Inquire about their background and the types of cases they have handled during these meetings. You should also inquire about their fees and the manner in which they will manage your case.

Corri Fetman & Associates Ltd is a legal firm that provides representation to clients in family law cases. Its attorneys possess a wealth of experience in the field and offer comprehensive legal strategies to address all facets of a divorce case, such as property division, child custody, and spousal support.. The office is staffed by a team of professionals who are dedicated to the well-being of their clients and endeavor to achieve the most favorable result in each case.

Women’s Divorce & Family Law Group By Haid & Teich LLP is a family law firm that provides services to customers in the Chicago metropolitan area, Illinois. Its team of committed attorneys has a wealth of experience in addressing a diverse range of family law matters, such as divorce proceedings, spousal and child support, guardianship and adoption, and domestic violence. The firm also offers estate planning services and manages pleadings concerning the distribution of marital assets.

The Law Offices of Thomas P. Miller, PC concentrates on family law cases and manages them on a contingency basis. Its principal attorney is a fluent Polish speaker and an intermediate Spanish speaker, with over two decades of legal experience. For prospective consumers, the organization provides a complimentary consultation.

Daniel R. Hernandez, Esq. is a family law firm that provides counsel to clients regarding child custody and visitation, property division, and divorce. Its attorneys possess a wealth of legal expertise and provide each client with a tailored service. The firm also specializes in the protection of the rights of members of the LGBTQ community.

The Law Offices of Shelley B. Ballard PC are responsible for a diverse array of family law cases, including adoptions. Our attorneys have over three decades of combined legal experience and are available to provide support for clients in the following areas: domestic, international, foster, and adult adoption. Additionally, the organization offers estate planning services and is amenable to collaborating with LGBTQ+ families. Its attorneys are accessible for consultations at numerous locations throughout the city.