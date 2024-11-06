Disputes over children can be some of the most emotionally charged aspects of a divorce. Even couples who generally get along can find themselves arguing about time-sharing schedules, parenting plans and decision-making authority. A skilled Pensacola Florida child custody lawyer can help you resolve these disputes quickly and efficiently, while keeping your best interests and those of your children in mind.

In the state of Florida, the terms “child custody” and “child visitation” have been replaced by the phrase “parental responsibility and time-sharing.” Parents are allowed to negotiate a parenting plan on their own, or they can be ordered by the court to create one. Typically, these plans will include a timeline for when each parent will have the children, as well as specific arrangements for major life decisions such as healthcare providers, educational path and extracurricular activities.

A family law judge will decide custody issues based on what is in the best interest of the child. This will involve considering several factors, such as the physical and emotional health of the child, the ability of each parent to provide a safe and stable home environment, the history of abuse or neglect by either party, and the parental bond between the child and each parent. If a child is deemed to be at risk, the court may order sole custody to one parent.

Parents who choose to share custody will usually establish a time-sharing schedule that fits their lifestyles and schedules, with the exception of holidays or special occasions. A detailed parenting plan will also detail all aspects of shared parental responsibilities, including how the child’s health care will be provided, religious education, out-of-school activities and summer programs, and discipline. Parents may also agree to joint legal custody, which allows each parent the right to make critical decisions on behalf of the child, such as where a child will attend school, what religion they will practice, and more.

If parents cannot come to a mutual agreement on a time-sharing or parenting plan, the court will intervene. A family law judge will carefully review all of the evidence and arguments presented, and then determine what is in the best interests of the child.

A skilled Pensacola child custody attorney like Autumn Beck Blackledge can assist you with resolving your custody dispute, whether through a settlement out of court or a trial. She has a strong litigation background and a proven track record of settling cases quickly and effectively. She can also assist with modifying existing court orders and enforcing those orders as needed. Contact our office today to get started. We are available 24/7 to discuss your case. We are independently verified by LexisNexis®, meet stringent qualifications and standards, and maintain a good standing with our bar associations. You can be confident that you will receive the best representation when choosing our firm to represent you and your family. We look forward to hearing from you! We also offer a free consultation for our services.