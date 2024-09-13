Estate planning is a process of preparing legal documents that convey your wishes for the future handling of your finances, property and any dependents you may have, in case of incapacitation or death. It also helps to avoid the probate process and minimizes family disputes. At the same time, it can save on taxes and facilitate charitable giving. It is important that you make the necessary arrangements while you are still of sound mind, and a Chicago estate planning lawyer can help you create a plan to fit your unique circumstances.

There are several reasons why you should seek the services of an estate planning attorney, including:

Creating an estate plan can seem overwhelming, especially for people who have never done it before. However, an experienced estate planning attorney can walk you through the process step-by-step to ensure that your estate is properly arranged.

A good estate planner will listen to your goals and concerns and explain the various options available for you to achieve those objectives. He or she can also advise you regarding the tax consequences of different approaches and assist you with minimizing your estate taxes.

In addition to preparing your will and trusts, an experienced attorney can help you establish durable power of attorneys for health care and financial matters, as well as guardianship designations for minor children. He or she can also help you create a special trust to hold real property, and file a deed change with the county recorder’s office to move your assets into that trust.

An experienced estate planning lawyer can provide you with the peace of mind that comes from knowing that your affairs are in order. He or she can also help you reduce costs, avoid disputes and minimize tax consequences. He or she can also help you find the right caregivers for you, if needed, and help you create a trust fund to provide for your long-term care.

